Liverpool And West Ham Look To Overturn Deficit To Keep European Dream Alive

After the elimination of both Manchester City and Arsenal from the Champions League last night, Liverpool and West Ham will be hoping to avoid a similar fate in the Europa League tonight.

Liverpool are in Italy to face Atalanta in the second leg of their quarter final.

The Italians lead 3-nil from the opening leg.

West Ham host newly crowned Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen at the London Stadium, 2-nil down from the first leg.

In the other ties, Benfica take a 2-1 lead to Marseille and Roma are 1-nil up on Milan entering their match at the Olympic Stadium.

All of the games kick off at 8pm.

In the Conference League, Aston Villa bring a 2-1 advantage to Lille for the second leg of their quarter final.

That game has a 5.45 start.