Liverpool and West Ham exit Europa League

There will be no English team in next month’s Europa League final at the Aviva Stadium.

Liverpool won the second leg of their quarter-final 1-nil away to Atalanta, but went out 3-1 on aggregate.

West Ham drew 1-all at home to Bayer Leverkusen, but it’s the newly-crowned Bundesliga champions who advance to a semi-final with Roma on a 3-1 aggregate score line.

Aston Villa had Emi Martinez to thank for their progress to the Conference League semi-finals.

He saved twice in a shootout, as Villa beat Lille on penalties in France.

It's a first European semi final for Villa since 1982 - they'll face Olympiakos in the last four.