Advertisement
Sport

Liverpool and West Ham exit Europa League

Apr 19, 2024 08:05 By radiokerrysport
Liverpool and West Ham exit Europa League
Share this article

There will be no English team in next month’s Europa League final at the Aviva Stadium.

Liverpool won the second leg of their quarter-final 1-nil away to Atalanta, but went out 3-1 on aggregate.

West Ham drew 1-all at home to Bayer Leverkusen, but it’s the newly-crowned Bundesliga champions who advance to a semi-final with Roma on a 3-1 aggregate score line.

Advertisement

====

Aston Villa had Emi Martinez to thank for their progress to the Conference League semi-finals.

He saved twice in a shootout, as Villa beat Lille on penalties in France.

Advertisement

It's a first European semi final for Villa since 1982 - they'll face Olympiakos in the last four.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement
Friday local soccer fixtures & results
County Championship to include 10 clubs from 2026
Advertisement

Recommended

Friday local soccer fixtures & results
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Kingdom football side announced
Kerry hurling team revealed
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus