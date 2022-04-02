Liverpool aiming to go top of Premier League

Liverpool could go top of the Premier League for the first time since September.

A win at home to Watford in the lunchtime kick-off will see Jurgen Klopp’s side leapfrog Manchester City for a couple of hours at least.

For their part, City are away to Burnley from 3.

Chelsea welcome West London rivals Brentford to Stamford Bridge.

Leeds entertain Southampton,

Brighton play bottom side Norwich City,

And Aston Villa go to West Midlands rivals Wolves.

Then at 5.30, Manchester United play Leicester at Old Trafford.