Listowel’s McCarthy earns first senior international cap in five years as Republic of Ireland women’s side take first win in eight games

The Republic of Ireland last night ended a run of seven straight defeats.

Vera Pauw's side overcame Australia 3-2 in their friendly at Tallaght Stadium in front of a sell-out (albeit Covid restricted) crowd of 4,000 on Shamrock Rovers’ home patch.

Listowel’s Savannah McCarthy earned her first senior international cap in five years while playing her part in Ireland’s 3-2 victory.

Advertisement

The Republic of Ireland twice took the lead in the opening half – first through an own-goal and then through a Denise O’Sullivan strike – before Aussie striker Mary Fowler levelled it up both times to leave it two apiece by the half-time break.

Ireland’s winner came just four minutes into the second half with a back-post header by Louise Quinn. Ireland, with McCarthy playing the full ninety minutes at centre half, stood firm for a morale boosting victory for the girls in green.

Advertisement

McCarthy getting to play the full game would suggest that the Galway star is very much in the frame and in Pauw’s plans for that round of international fixtures.