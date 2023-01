Jack Lisowski booked a semi-final date with Mark Williams at The Masters in London last night.

He got the better of a tense affair with Hossein Vafaei, eventually prevailing by 6 frames to 4.

The semi-final line-up will be completed later.

First up, Judd Trump faces Barry Hawkins.

The evening session sees Shaun Murphy take on Stuart Bingham.