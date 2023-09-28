Advertisement
Sport

Limerick senior hurlers recieve 14 nominations for this year's PWC GAA / GPA All Star awards

Sep 28, 2023 11:18 By radiokerrysport
Limerick senior hurlers recieve 14 nominations for this year's PWC GAA / GPA All Star awards
Share this article

The Limerick senior hurlers have 14 nominations for this year's PWC GAA / GPA All Stars.

Treaty trio Aaron Gillane, Kyle Hayes and Diarmuid Byrnes have been nominated for the Hurler of the Year award.

Clare have received nine nominations, All Ireland finalists Kilkenny have eight players up for awards, Galway received six nominations and Cork four.

Advertisement

Two Clare players are in the running for Young Hurler of the Year - Mark Rodgers and Adam Hogan along with Cork's Ciaran Joyce.

The ceremony will take place on Friday November 17th

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Race Meeting at Bellewstown subject to inspection
Advertisement
One game in Rugby World Cup tonight
Carlos Sainz says Ferrari already focusing on next year
Advertisement

Recommended

Race Meeting at Bellewstown subject to inspection
Blessing of Pets at Churchill Church this Sunday October 1st
One game in Rugby World Cup tonight
Carlos Sainz says Ferrari already focusing on next year
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus