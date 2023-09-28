Limerick senior hurlers recieve 14 nominations for this year's PWC GAA / GPA All Star awards

The Limerick senior hurlers have 14 nominations for this year's PWC GAA / GPA All Stars.

Treaty trio Aaron Gillane, Kyle Hayes and Diarmuid Byrnes have been nominated for the Hurler of the Year award.

Clare have received nine nominations, All Ireland finalists Kilkenny have eight players up for awards, Galway received six nominations and Cork four.

Two Clare players are in the running for Young Hurler of the Year - Mark Rodgers and Adam Hogan along with Cork's Ciaran Joyce.

The ceremony will take place on Friday November 17th