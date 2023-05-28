Limerick hoping to avoid early Championship exit

Defending All-Ireland champions Limerick could be knocked out of this year's championship this afternoon.

The Treaty county need a win over Cork in their final round-robin game of the Munster Hurling Championship.

Tipperary will join Clare in the final - provided they avoid defeat to Davy Fitzgerald's Waterford at Semple Stadium.

The action gets underway at 4.

Galway and Kilkenny will hope to secure safe passage to the Leinster Hurling Championship final.

The Tribesmen are in Croke Park to face Dublin, who still have an outside shot of making the provincial decider.

The Cats, meanwhile, travel to Wexford, who are hoping to avoid relegation from the All-Ireland series.

While it's also a relegation decider in Mullingar as Westmeath face Antrim.

Those games throw in at 2.