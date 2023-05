Tipperary hurling manager Liam Cahill looks set to be hit with a four-week ban.

The C-C-C-C has recommended the punishment for comments made by Cahill towards linesman James Owens in Tipp’s draw with Limerick.

If the ban is accepted then Cahill can have no involvement in the preparation of his side for this weekend’s meeting with Waterford, nor a potential Munster final.