Advertisement
Sport

Lenny Martinez the new leader

Aug 31, 2023 17:37 By radiokerrysport
Lenny Martinez the new leader Lenny Martinez the new leader
Share this article

Lenny Martinez is the new leader after today’s sixth stage of the Vuelta Espana.

He was second behind today’s stage winner, Sepp Kuss.

Previous leader Remco Evenepoel drops to ninth on general classification.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus