Leinster team named for Champions Cup Final

The Leinster team to face Toulouse in tomorrow's Champions Cup Final has been named.

There are three changes from the side that defeated Northampton in the semi final, with Hugo Keenan starting at full back, Jason Jenkins in the second row and Will Connors in the back row.

James Ryan is named among the replacements with head coach Leo Cullen opting for a 6-2 split - Luke McGrath and Ciaran Frawley are the two backs named on the bench.

Jimmy O'Brien and Ross Molony miss out on the matchday 23, while Garry Ringrose again misses out as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets)

15. Hugo Keenan (65)

14. Jordan Larmour (104)

13. Robbie Henshaw (88)

12. Jamie Osborne (43)

11. James Lowe (78)

10. Ross Byrne (158)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (138)

1. Andrew Porter (118)

2. Dan Sheehan (59)

3. Tadhg Furlong (143)

4. Joe McCarthy (32)

5. Jason Jenkins (37)

6. Ryan Baird (66)

7. Will Connors (48)

8. Caelan Doris (79) CAPTAIN

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher (60)

17. Cian Healy (276)

18. Michael Ala’alatoa (68)

19. James Ryan (80)

20. Jack Conan (144)

21. Luke McGrath (208)

22. Ciarán Frawley (84)

23. Josh van der Flier (139)