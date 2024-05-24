Leinster team for final to be named at noon

The Leinster team will be named later to face Toulouse in tomorrow's Investec Champions Cup final.

Hugo Keenan and James Ryan missed the semi final win over Northampton, but both players are set to be included in the match 23 which is announced at Noon.

Keenan is a likely starter at 15 and Ryan expected to be named on the bench.

The two players that are believed to be in strong contention to start for Leinster are second row Jason Jenkins and back row Will Connors.

The Challenge Cup final takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight, with Gloucester facing the Sharks.

8pm is the start time.