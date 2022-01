Leinster play their first game in over a month today.

Leo Cullen's side take on Montpellier in the Heineken Champions Cup.

They've been out of action since mid-December due to Covid issues.

Kick-off at the RDS is at 1pm.

Ulster are also in action this afternoon.

Dan McFarland's charges take on Northampton at Franklin's Gardens from 3.15pm.