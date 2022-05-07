Advertisement
Leinster finalists determined

May 7, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Dublin and Kilkenny will meet in next Saturday's Leinster Camogie final in Portlaoise.

Reigning champions Kilkenny enjoyed a 4-18 to 1-12 win at Offaly this afternoon with Dublin defeating Westmeath by 1-15 to 0-4 at Abbotstown.

