Leinster finalists determined

Dublin and Kilkenny will meet in next Saturday's Leinster Camogie final in Portlaoise.
Reigning champions Kilkenny enjoyed a 4-18 to 1-12 win at Offaly this afternoon with Dublin defeating Westmeath by 1-15 to 0-4 at Abbotstown.
