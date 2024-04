Leinster continue their Investec Champions Cup journey tonight at the Aviva.

They take on Leicester from 8.

In the same section of the draw, defending champions La Rochelle had to ride their luck to book their visit to Dublin in the next round.

Advertisement

Manie Libbock missed a last minute conversion as the Stormers fell to a 22-21 loss at home to Ronan O'Gara's men

Munster's reward for beating Northampton tomorrow will be a visit to the Bulls who smashed Lyon 59-19 today.