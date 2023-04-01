Advertisement
Sport

League of Ireland results

Apr 1, 2023 12:04 By radiokerrysport
Ryan Graydon’s first-half strike was enough to see Derry City move top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division on goal difference last night.

The Candystripes were 1-nil winners away to ten-man Shelbourne.

Bohemians can leapfrog Derry tonight with just a point from their trip to Sligo.

Shamrock Rovers collected their first win at the seventh time of asking, thrashing ten-man Dundalk 4-nil at Oriel Park.

Chris Forrester scored twice for St. Pat’s who ended their poor run with a 3-nil win at home to UCD.

While Cork City and Drogheda drew 1-apiece

