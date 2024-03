Liverpool have the chance to re-open a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League this afternoon.

Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai are back in contention for the game away to Nottingham Forest.

Tottenham entertain Crystal Palace, aiming to close the gap on the top-four.

Chelsea make the short trip to Brentford.

Fulham host Brighton

Everton welcome West Ham to Goodison Park.

Newcastle play Wolves

And at 5.30, Aston Villa are away to Luton.