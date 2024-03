A personal best of 7-point-9-0 seconds saw Sarah Lavin win her heat in the 60m Hurdles the World Indoor Championships this morning.

The Limerick woman will be back in semi-final action at 20-to-8 tonight.

Ireland's Women’s 4x400m Relay team have come fourth in their heat with a national record of 3-minutes-28-point-4-5 seconds.

Unfortunately that wasn't enough for Phil Healy, Sophie Becker, Roisin Harrison, Sharlene Mawdsley to automatically qualify for tonight's semi-final.