Sarah Lavin missed out on a place in the final of the 100-metres hurdles at the World Athletics Championships overnight.

The Limerick native finished fifth in her semi-final in Oregon overnight in a time of 12.87 seconds.

Yesterday afternoon, Brendan Boyce produced a season's best performance to finish in 25th in the 35-kilometre walk final.

The Donegal man clocked a time of two hours, 33 minutes and 31 seconds.