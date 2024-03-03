Lavin looking to finish a decent weekend for Ireland

Irish sprinting star Sarah Lavin is looking to finish a decent weekend of action for Ireland at the World Indoor Championships.

The Limerick native goes in the 60m Hurdle heats at around 25 past 10 this morning.

She'll be aiming to make the semi finals and finals which are down for decision this evening.

Sharlene Mawdsley will be looking to put Friday's 400m semi final behind her as well this morning.

She's part of the Womenï¿½s 4x400m Relay Heats which gets underway at the track in Glasgow just after half past 11.