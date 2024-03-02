Late penalty miss denies Kerry draw v Treaty; Kingdom underage sides play today

Kerry FC lost out to Treaty United in the SSE Airtricity League First Division, the only goal being scored just after the hour mark.

The Kingdom missed a penalty with the last kick of the game., Ryan Kelliher's effort going over the bar.

And Finn Harps ran out 2-nil winners at home to Athlone.

Derry City left it late to beat St. Pat’s in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division last night.

Danny Mullen’s brilliantly taken injury time strike saw the Candystripes win 2-1 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

John O’Sullivan’s first half strike saw Shelbourne come away from Sligo Rovers with a 1-nil win.

And despite taking the lead at Eamon Deacy Park, Waterford suffered a first defeat of the campaign - going down 2-1 away to Galway.

Today:

EA Sports Underage League Of Ireland

Games at 2 at Mounthawk Park

Women’s U17s

Kerry FC v CK United

Men’s U15s

Kerry FC v Wexford FC