Late penalty miss denies Kerry draw v Treaty; Kingdom underage sides play today

Mar 2, 2024 09:52 By radiokerrysport
Late penalty miss denies Kerry draw v Treaty; Kingdom underage sides play today
Kerry FC v Treaty Utd in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry FC lost out to Treaty United in the SSE Airtricity League First Division, the only goal being scored just after the hour mark.

The Kingdom missed a penalty with the last kick of the game., Ryan Kelliher's effort going over the bar.

Cork City survived the late dismissal of Barry Coffey to beat UCD 1-nil at Turner’s Cross.

And Finn Harps ran out 2-nil winners at home to Athlone.

Derry City left it late to beat St. Pat’s in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division last night.

Danny Mullen’s brilliantly taken injury time strike saw the Candystripes win 2-1 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

John O’Sullivan’s first half strike saw Shelbourne come away from Sligo Rovers with a 1-nil win.

And despite taking the lead at Eamon Deacy Park, Waterford suffered a first defeat of the campaign - going down 2-1 away to Galway.

Today:

EA Sports Underage League Of Ireland
Games at 2 at Mounthawk Park

Women’s U17s
Kerry FC v CK United

Men’s U15s
Kerry FC v Wexford FC

