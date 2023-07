A 97th minute goal from Manuela Vanegas has secured a memorable result for Colombia at the Women's World Cup.

They moved to the top of Group H following a dramatic 2-1 win over Germany.

Earlier, in the same group, Morocco beat Korea Republic by a goal to nil.

Norway and Switzerland both booked their last 16 spots.

The Swiss topped Group A after a nil-all draw with co-hosts New Zealand.

And Norway finished second thanks to a 6-nil hammering of the Philippines.