Late drama sees Ballydonoghue claim Junior Premier title

Sep 6, 2021 08:09 By radiokerrysport
Ballydonoghue have won the 2020 Junior Premier Club Football Championship Final.

The decider saw them defeat Gneeveguilla 3-20 to 3-18 thanks to a last minute penalty.

Tim Moynihan reports

