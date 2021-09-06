Late drama sees Ballydonoghue claim Junior Premier title

Ballydonoghue have won the 2020 Junior Premier Club Football Championship Final.
The decider saw them defeat Gneeveguilla 3-20 to 3-18 thanks to a last minute penalty.
Tim Moynihan reports
