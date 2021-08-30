Advertisement
Late drama as Bohemians knock Shamrock Rovers out of FAI Cup

Aug 30, 2021 07:08 By radiokerrysport
Late drama as Bohemians knock Shamrock Rovers out of FAI Cup
Bohemians got the better of Shamrock Rovers in the FAI Cup.

Andy Lyons scored late on to give Bohs a 2-1 win at Dalymount Park in their second round tie - both sides finished with ten men.

