Late drama as Bohemians knock Shamrock Rovers out of FAI Cup

Bohemians got the better of Shamrock Rovers in the FAI Cup.
Andy Lyons scored late on to give Bohs a 2-1 win at Dalymount Park in their second round tie - both sides finished with ten men.
