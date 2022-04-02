Late Derry winner increases pressure on Bohs

Pressure’s growing on Bohemians manager Keith Long following last night’s defeat at home to Derry City.

Bohs have just one win to their name after James Akintunde’s injury-time goal handed the Candystripes all three points at Dalymount.

Derry are three-points clear of Shamrock Rovers at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division, with the Hoops 3-nil winners at Finn Harps last night.

Advertisement

Dan Carr’s first-half penalty gave Shelbourne a 1-nil win at Sligo.

Dundalk were 2-nil winners at home to UCD.

While St. Pat’s and Drogheda drew 1-1 at Richmond Park.

Advertisement

====

Cork City maintained their three-point lead at the top of the First Division with a 1-nil win at Wexford.

Galway stay second after their 1-nil victory at home to Cobh Ramblers.

Advertisement

Waterford struck late to salvage a 1-1 draw at home to Longford.

While Athlone and Bray also drew one apiece.

====

Advertisement

Peamount made it five-wins from five in the Women’s National League with a four-nil demolition of Wexford Youths.

Shelbourne have a perfect start of their own to preserve this afternoon as they play Sligo Rovers.

Elsewhere, DLR Waves face Athlone, Bohemians go to Cork City, and Treaty United host Galway.