Late Derry winner increases pressure on Bohs

Apr 2, 2022 10:04 By radiokerrysport
Pressure’s growing on Bohemians manager Keith Long following last night’s defeat at home to Derry City.

Bohs have just one win to their name after James Akintunde’s injury-time goal handed the Candystripes all three points at Dalymount.

Derry are three-points clear of Shamrock Rovers at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division, with the Hoops 3-nil winners at Finn Harps last night.

Dan Carr’s first-half penalty gave Shelbourne a 1-nil win at Sligo.

Dundalk were 2-nil winners at home to UCD.

While St. Pat’s and Drogheda drew 1-1 at Richmond Park.

Cork City maintained their three-point lead at the top of the First Division with a 1-nil win at Wexford.

Galway stay second after their 1-nil victory at home to Cobh Ramblers.

Waterford struck late to salvage a 1-1 draw at home to Longford.

While Athlone and Bray also drew one apiece.

Peamount made it five-wins from five in the Women’s National League with a four-nil demolition of Wexford Youths.

Shelbourne have a perfect start of their own to preserve this afternoon as they play Sligo Rovers.

Elsewhere, DLR Waves face Athlone, Bohemians go to Cork City, and Treaty United host Galway.

