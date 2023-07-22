Advertisement
Last chance for contenders to wrestle yellow jersey from Vingegaard

Jul 22, 2023 08:53 By radiokerrysport
Today’s 133-kilometre trek through the Vosges Mountains is the last chance for contenders to wrestle the yellow jersey from Jonas Vingegaard.

The Dane holds a 7-minute 35-second lead ahead of today’s penultimate Tour de France stage.

