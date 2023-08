The last 16 line up will be completed at the Women's World Cup this morning.

Colombia are top of Group H on 6 points and know a draw against Morocco in Perth would be good enough to win the group, which would set up a last 16 clash with Jamaica.

Second placed Germany play South Korea in Brisbane in the other game - the runners-up in the group will play France in the knockout stage.

Both games kick off at 11am, Irish time.