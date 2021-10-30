Advertisement
Lakers in Cup action tomorrow

Oct 30, 2021 16:10 By radiokerrynews
Scott's Lakers St Pauls face Portlaoise Panthers tomorrow in the National Cup Preliminary Round.

This game is on at 4.15 in the Castleisland Community Centre.

Enda Walshe reports

