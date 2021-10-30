Lakers in Cup action tomorrow

Scott's Lakers St Pauls face Portlaoise Panthers tomorrow in the National Cup Preliminary Round.
This game is on at 4.15 in the Castleisland Community Centre.
Enda Walshe reports
