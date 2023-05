Brooks Koepka won his fifth major championship title last night.

The American finished on nine-under-par to capture the PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

Koepka was two shots clear of Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland.

Rory McIlroy was two-under-par, with Shane Lowry two shots further back.

Padraig Harrington ended the week on seven-over-par.