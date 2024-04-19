Kissane running The Kerry Way Ultra Marathon for Kerry Mental Health Association

Mental health advocate Philip Kissane from Killarney has nominated Kerry Mental Health Association as the benefitting charity when he takes part in the 200km Kerry Way Ultra Marathon in September.

The event will be staged along the trails and mountains of the scenic Kerry Way over two consecutive days and through the night, the equivalent of 5 marathons.

All funds raised will go directly to Kerry Mental Health Association who help people in Kerry with mental health challenges, their families and carers.

To donate visit https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/PhilipKissane11.

Philip Kissane, the Construction Site Manager for Sisk at the new Killarney Community Hospital, said, “It’s hugely important to look after your mental health and the workforce around you as well. It’s being conscious [that] it’s an ongoing thing and there’s a lot of stigma around it. I myself am an ambassador for mental health within Sisk. We have an ‘I am here’ community which has ambassadors and tribesmen, so that allows you to look out for anyone that may be in trouble with their mental health on site.”

The Kerry Way Ultra is conducted along The Kerry Way trail with the athletes running over mountain passes, green trails, boggy ground, wire-covered sleepers, country roads and a minimum of main road.

It will take place on Friday 6th into Saturday 7th September with the start/finish line located at Killarney Racecourse.

