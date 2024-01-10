Advertisement
Kingdom Warrior Joins Up With Conlan Boxing

Jan 10, 2024 10:52 By radiokerrysport
Michael 'Mick' Conlan and 'Conlan Boxing' have snatched up and signed 'The Kingdom Warrior' Kevin Cronin!

The news has broke via 'Conlan Boxing' social media today, after weeks of teasing something Big by 'The Kingdom Warrior'.

Mick Conlan will manage Kevin Cronin and his career will be guided by Mick and 'Conlan Boxing' which is run by the Conlan brother's Jamie and Michael Conlan.

Michael Conlan who is still active in his own career with the biggest promotional outfit in the world 'Matchroom Boxing' will be able to inject a lease of life into Cronin's career and will have the contact's and pull to get Kevin onto the bigger platforms at home in Ireland and across the world.

Cronin will also be brought in as sparring partner for WBA world ranked no.3 Pádraig Mccrory ahead of his biggest fight to date with 'Matchroom Boxing' Puerto Rican Fighter Edgar Berlanga next month. This will be another big bonus to 'The Kingdom Warriors' career going forward to be gaining this experience.

