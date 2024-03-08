Kingdom to reveal team tonight

Kerry are to reveal their team tonight for Round 4 of the Allianz Hurling League.
The Kingdom go to Kildare tomorrow for a 2 o’clock throw-in.
Tune in to Radio Kerry at 8 tonight for details of the Kerry team selection.
Advertisement
Kerry are to reveal their team tonight for Round 4 of the Allianz Hurling League.
The Kingdom go to Kildare tomorrow for a 2 o’clock throw-in.
Tune in to Radio Kerry at 8 tonight for details of the Kerry team selection.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus