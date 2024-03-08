Advertisement
Sport

Kingdom to reveal team tonight

Mar 8, 2024 08:23 By radiokerrysport
Kingdom to reveal team tonight
Share this article

Kerry are to reveal their team tonight for Round 4 of the Allianz Hurling League.

The Kingdom go to Kildare tomorrow for a 2 o’clock throw-in.

Tune in to Radio Kerry at 8 tonight for details of the Kerry team selection.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Friday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Padre Pio Devotions in Castleisland this Tuesday March 12th
Planning sought for four glamping pods on site of former Talbot Grove facility
Kerry and Cork County Council’s partner to progress development of EV Infrastructure strategies
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus