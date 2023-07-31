Kingdom Swimming Club News

Advertisement

Kingdom swimming club took part in the Irish Youth&Senior Championship at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin last week, competition for swimmers aged 15 and over to round off the swimming season for this year.

We had outstanding performances from all our swimmers in the pool, with all our swimmers achieving a massive personal best in many events along with medal winners Team Captain Cian Mason (200fly) and Liam O'Connor (Silver in 800 Freestyle and Bronze in 1500 Freestyle). We were also strongly represented in the finals session:

A Finals for Cian Mason, Jack Hutchinson and Liam O'Connor

B Finals for Maire O'Sullivan

Top 3 National Highest Improvement Certificates across multiple events for Clodagh McNamara, Maire O'Sullivan, Darragh Casey and Liam O'Connor.

A huge thanks goes to the coaches who worked with this group of swimmers -Head coach John Edwards, and Summer Nationals coaching team (Ger, Erin, Nigel, Oisin&Spela) and our support crew of parents who made this an incredible experience for all. A huge thank you to all involved on the pool deck&behind the scenes.

Ger McDonnell, who travelled with the team " The final action of a long competitive swimming took place in Dublin. A strong Kingdom squad of 13 swimmers competed with great success in a hugely competitive gala. The young, mainly inexperienced squad produced fantastic pb's as well as achieving 6 A finals (top 10 in Ireland) and a number of B Finals. Special mention to Liam O'Connor, silver in 800m and bronze in 1500m. The young man was on fire!!! Also captain Cian Mason, leading from the front with a bronze medal in the 200m fly. Congrats to all and a special mention to their support team who helped deliver a fine performance by the team. A quick mention to Rory Boyd who picked up an injury and was unable to compete. There's always next year"

This concludes the 11 month long season 2022/2023 and we wish our swimmers, coaches and parents a lovely summer and plenty of late mornings... See you back in September..