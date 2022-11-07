Advertisement
Kingdom Swimming Club news

Nov 7, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrysport
We are pleased to announce our new club captains for the coming 2022/23 season- Cian Mason & Maire O'Sullivan. Both members of our senior squad,Cian & Maire have represented the club at regional & national level over the years & continue to be great ambassadors for our club. We wish them both well in their new roles.

Quote from Ger McDonnell ,Head Coach KSC
"Cian and Maire are very worthy captains. In truth it was a difficult decision as there were a number of outstanding candidates. Both captains have dedicated themselves to excelling in their sport and can be looked up to as great role models for all in the club. I'm sure they will impose their own stamp on the role and I ask each and everyone of the swimmers to get behind their captains and help out in whatever role is required!! "

