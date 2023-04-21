Kingdom side announced for Joe McDonagh

Kerry are unchanged for Round 3 of the Joe McDonagh Cup.
The Kingdom will line out as follows for the game away to Kildare in Hawkfield at 1 tomorrow::
John B O’Halloran
Advertisement
Darragh Shanahan
Cillian Trant Cillian
Paudie O’Connor
Advertisement
Eoin Ross
Evan Murphy
Eric Leen
Advertisement
Fionan Mackessy
Kyle O’Connor
Michael Leane
Advertisement
Jordan Conway
Shane Conway
Gavin Dooley
Advertisement
Brandon Barrett
Colin Walsh
Subs:
Louis Dee
Seán Weir
Tadhg Brick
Mickey Boyle
Jason Diggins
Niall Mulcahy
Dan Goggin
Philip Lucid
Keith Carmody
Pádraig Boyle
Daniel Collins