Kingdom side announced for Joe McDonagh

Kerry are unchanged for Round 3 of the Joe McDonagh Cup.

The Kingdom will line out as follows for the game away to Kildare in Hawkfield at 1 tomorrow::

John B O’Halloran

Darragh Shanahan

Cillian Trant Cillian

Paudie O’Connor

Eoin Ross

Evan Murphy

Eric Leen

Fionan Mackessy

Kyle O’Connor

Michael Leane

Jordan Conway

Shane Conway

Gavin Dooley

Brandon Barrett

Colin Walsh

Subs:

Louis Dee

Seán Weir

Tadhg Brick

Mickey Boyle

Jason Diggins

Niall Mulcahy

Dan Goggin

Philip Lucid

Keith Carmody

Pádraig Boyle

Daniel Collins