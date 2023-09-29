Kingdom rowers in World Coastal Beach Sprints Championships this weekend

The World Coastal Beach Sprints Championships take place this weekend in Barletta, Italy.

Killorglin will be represented by athletes Monika Dukarska, Aoibhe Horan, and Rhiannon O’Donoghue.

The competition will kick off today, with a time trial where each athlete will race individually against the clock. This is a crucial opportunity for the athletes to set a fast time and qualify for the 1 vs 1 racing on Saturday.

Advertisement

Aoibhe Horan will be the first to take to the water, racing in the Junior Women's 1x TT at 9:33.

Rhiannon O'Donoghue and Monika Dukarska will then team up for the CMixed 4x+ TT at 10:02. They'll be joined by their teammates Ronan Byrne (Shandon Rowing Club), Kealan Mannix (Rosscarbery Rowing Club), and cox David Hussey (Portmagee Rowing Club).

Monika Dukarska will race in the Women's 1x TT at 1:05.