Kingdom retain Munster Senior Football title

Kerry are Munster Senior football champions again following a comprehensive victory.

The decider at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney saw them overcome Limerick 1-28 to 8 points.

Killian Spillane had Kerry ahead inside the first minute with a point, Limerick equalling in the 7th minute. In the intervening minutes both sides registered poor wides. Quick back to back points by Brian Ó Beaglaíoch and Tony Brosnan had Kerry ahead by 3 points to 1 after quarter of an hour. Sean O'Shea then got his first of the day from a free. Paudie Clifford set Tony Brosnan up for the first goal chance of the day but his effort fizzed wide of the top corner on the right hand side. It was 5 points to 2 in the 20th minute after Paul Geaney put over. When Paudie Clifford became the 6th different point scorer for the Kingdom they led by 6 points to 2 in the 23rd minute. It was 8 points to 3 come the half hour mark. Killian Spillane's third score of the day then put 6 between the sides and the gap was 9 at the short whistle. Kerry 0-12 Limerick 0-3.

Kerry reeled off 6 points in a row to start the second period before Limerick finally got on the board in the 48th minute to make it 18 points to 4. The relief was short lived however as a wide open Killian Spillane goaled for the Kingdom. A second goal was on the cards a minute later but Paul Geaney was denied by the Limerick keeper. Kerry continued to turn the screw, running out winners by 23 points. Kerry had 11 different scorers on the day.