Heather Hartley reports

Race 3 at Limerick was won by Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Rebel while his Ballymac Patriot was first in the 9th.

At Shelbourne Park the Liam Dowling trained Ballymac Marino was the winner of race 2 for the Metinthehalfway syndicate and Derek O’Brien, Tralee. Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Danica took victory in the 5th on the same card. First in race 10 was Carmac King for Timmy Carmody, Ardfert.