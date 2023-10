Declan Dowling reports

There were 3 Kerry winners in the opening round of the Irish St.Leger at Limerick.

Disco Pants took Heat 1 for John Breen and Conor Healy, Castleisland.

Heat 4 went to Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Run.

First in Heat 10 was Bobsleigh Dream, for Willie Joe Murphy of Gneeveguilla.