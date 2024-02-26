Advertisement
Killarney rugby club news

Feb 26, 2024 08:22 By radiokerrysport
Killarney rugby club news
Killarney RFC results:

U14 Boys: Killarney 12 - 15 Bruff
U16 girls: Killarney 33 - 19 Bruff
U16 boys: Killarney 7 - 14 Nenagh Ormond
Seniors: Killarney 41 - 5 Waterford City. Tries by Brendan Fuller. Eoin Gleeson. Ciaran o Brien. Donnchda Grealy. Alan Lynch. Padraic Talbot. Liam Randles. 3 conversions one Donnchda Grealy. 2 by Ciaran O Brien.

3 Killarney U18 girls make Ireland squad:
Congratulations to Emma Dunican, Ava O’Malley and FIA Whelan who were selected for the Ireland Women’s U18 squad for the forthcoming U18 Six Nations tournament in Wales. A very proud occasion for the club, following on from the 3 girls playing with Munster U18 in the Interpros last week. Best of luck to the girls.

