Killarney Celtic Appoint New Manager

Oct 20, 2022 18:10 By brendan
Killarney Celtic Appoint New Manager
Killarney Celtic have appointment a new manager for the upcoming season.

 

Long-time clubman Neilus Hayes takes up the role, replacing interim manager Tim Jones while former boss Brian Spillane will continue in a coaching capacity.

Neilus has previously played for and managed Killarney Celtic and led Celtic to a KDL league title success.

 

Brian Spillane stepped down as manager in August having lead the Killarney side to four Premier League crowns and four Greyhound Bar Cup successes in the past four seasons as well as advancing to the latter stages of provincial and national competitions.

