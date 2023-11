Kerrywoman Tracy Bunyan has been appointed as the new COO at Golf Ireland.

The Ballyduff native, has over 15 years’ experience in sports administration and development.

She is currently the National Coaching and Games Development Operations Manager with the GAA.

She previously held other development and operational roles in the GAA, including working with Wicklow County Council where she was responsible for the setup and management of the Wicklow Local Sports Partnership.