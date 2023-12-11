Kerryman part of Irish gold winning team

Kerry's Shane Brosnan was part of the Ireland team which won the U20 men’s team gold at the European Cross-Country Championships in Brussels.
Brosnan, from Castleisland, studies in America.
Will Downing reports
