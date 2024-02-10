Advertisement
Sport

Kerry win at Limerick in Minor Football

Feb 10, 2024
Kerry win at Limerick in Minor Football
Kerry won at Limerick today in the Ladies Munster Minor Football Championship.

The Round 1 encounter in Cappamore ended 2-14 to 1 point.

Kerry led 2-7 to no score at the break.

KDL preview

Feb 10, 2024 17:02
