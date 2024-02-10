Kerry win at Limerick in Minor Football

Kerry won at Limerick today in the Ladies Munster Minor Football Championship.
The Round 1 encounter in Cappamore ended 2-14 to 1 point.
Kerry led 2-7 to no score at the break.
