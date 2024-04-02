Kerry Under 20 Football Captain named

The Kerry Under 20 footballers have a new captain
Rob Stack of Beale has been selected by bainisteoir Tomas O Se
Kerry play 3 games in 3 weeks, starting with a trip to Clare tomorrow week
