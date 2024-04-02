Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Under 20 Football Captain named

Apr 2, 2024 12:36 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Under 20 Football Captain named
Share this article

The Kerry Under 20 footballers have a new captain

Rob Stack of Beale has been selected by bainisteoir Tomas O Se

Kerry play 3 games in 3 weeks, starting with a trip to Clare tomorrow week

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Former GAA keeper say it feels surreal to be moving to NFL
Advertisement
KSBGL Fixtures this evening and Team of the Week
5 Premier League games this evening
Advertisement

Recommended

Grey & White Cat Escaped from it's Carrier in Ashe St. Tralee.
Multi-million euro investment planned to upgrade equipment and facilities at the Aqua Dome
Former GAA keeper say it feels surreal to be moving to NFL
Kerry Cycling Campaign among those expressing lack of confidence in RSA
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus