Kerry U19s Away To Longford In EA Sports League of Ireland

Sep 5, 2021 12:09 By radiokerrysport
There's a 2pm kick-off in Bishopsgate where Longford Town play host to Kerry's Under 19s in the EA Sports League of Ireland.

Kerry Manager Billy Dennehy says it's the first time his team will play Longford.

