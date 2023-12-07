Kerry To Start Home To Derry

The Allianz National Leagues start on January 27th with the meeting of Kerry v Derry at Austin Stack Park at 5.30.

This is will be followed by a trip to Clones to face Monaghan on Sunday Feb. 4th at 1pm.

Mayo travel to Tralee on Saturday Feb. 17th at 7.30 and the following week at the same time at headquarters it's a meeting with Dublin.

Advertisement

Kerry welcome Tyrone to Fitzgerald's stadium on Sunday March 3rd from 1.15. An away trip on St. Patrick's Day to Roscommon at 1.45,

And the final round game is at Fitzgerald Stadium when Galway travel for a 1.45 start.

---------------------------------------------

Advertisement

Meanwhile the Kingdom's hurlers are in Div. 2A round 1 action on Sunday Feb. 4th with a home tie vs Carlow.

Ballycran, Co. Down is the venue for round 2 as Kerry make the trip north the following Saturday Feb. 10th at 1pm.

Austin Stack Park will host round 3 vs Meath on Sunday Feb. 25th from 2pm.

Advertisement

The final 2 rounds are away to Kildare and Laois respectively. Hawkfield in Kildare on Saturday March 9th at 2pm followed a week later Saturday March 16th at Portlaoise for the final round.

Top team straight into the final with 2nd place vs 3rd place to decide who will join them.