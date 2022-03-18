Kerry to name football team tonight, hurling side tomorrow

Table toppers Kerry are to name their team tonight for the penultimate round of the Allianz Football League.

On Sunday the Kingdom go to Armagh, who themselves are very much in contention for a League final place.

Tune in after the news at 8 tonight for details of that Kerry side.

Advertisement

The Kerry team to play Down tomorrow in the Allianz Hurling League will not be announced until the morning of the match.

The Kingdom, already assured of at least a semi-final spot, go to fellow Division 2A promotion hopefuls Down.

The game is on at 2 in Ballycran.