Average rent for new tenancies in Kerry now almost €1,100

The average rent for a new tenant in Kerry was almost 1,100 euro (€1,086) per month in the last quarter of 2023.

That's according to the latest figures from the Residential Tenancies Board.

The Residential Tenancies Board measures the standardised average rent, which takes the changing variety of properties in an area into account.

Across the country, it found that existing tenants, who have been living in their rented homes for longer that twelve months, pay less rent than new tenants.

Existing tenants in Kerry paid an average of 906 euro per month across October, November, and December last year; an annual increase of 7.9 per cent, and a 4 per cent increase on the third quarter of the year.

However, the average rent for new tenants in Kerry was 1,086; a jump of 9.2 per cent year on year.

Within Kerry, the Tralee Local Electoral Area is the most expensive in which to start a new tenancy, with an average rent of €1,172.

The Killarney LEA follows close behind at €1,157 per month on average for new tenancies, and new tenants in the Kenmare LEA now pay an average rent of €1,100.

The report shows Killarney is the most expensive LEA for current tenancies at €1,040.

The rest of the LEAs are all below €900, with the Listowel LEA the least expensive at €795 per month on average for existing tenancies.

These all represent significant increases for each LEA, including the West Kerry LEA of Corca Dhuibhne, which experienced an increase of over 20% in rent for existing tenancies to €899 per month.