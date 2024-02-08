New tenancies in Kerry are almost €250 more expensive than existing tenancies.

That’s according to the latest report from the Residential Tenancies Board, analysing data from the third quarter of 2023.

The report claims new tenancies in Kerry during the third quarter of last year were 10% higher than new tenancies only 12 months previously.

Advertisement

According to the report, the average rent for existing tenants in the third quarter of last year was €865.

This is 4% higher than 12 months previously, and is a rise of 1.7% quarter-on-quarter.

Average rent for new tenancies in Kerry were over €1,100 during Q3 2023, which is 10% more expensive than new tenancies during 2022, and almost 6% up on Q2 of 2023.

Advertisement

1.8% of the new tenancies in the third quarter of the year were in Kerry, and 2.3% of existing tenancies were in Kerry.

In all areas of Kerry included in the report, rent in new tenancies is significantly higher than rent in existing tenancies, reflecting national data.

In Listowel, rent in new tenancies was €167 higher than rent in existing tenancies, while in Killarney, new tenancies were an average of €196 dearer.

Advertisement

Rent in new tenancies in Tralee were an average of €326 more expensive than rent in existing tenancies, while new tenancies in Kenmare were €255 higher, according to the report.