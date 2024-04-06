Advertisement
Sport

Kerry teams away this afternoon in Leinster Championships

Apr 6, 2024 10:10 By radiokerrysport
Kerry teams away this afternoon in Leinster Championships
Share this article

Kerry are away to Kildare at 2 this afternoon in Tier 2 of the Leinster U21 Hurling Championship.

Kerry are away to Laois from 3 in Tier 2 of the Leinster Minor Hurling Championship.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

First ever home victory in League of Ireland for Kerry
Advertisement
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

First ever home victory in League of Ireland for Kerry
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Mark Allen gets Tour Championship semi-final underway this afternoon
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus