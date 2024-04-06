Kerry teams away this afternoon in Leinster Championships

Kerry are away to Kildare at 2 this afternoon in Tier 2 of the Leinster U21 Hurling Championship.
Kerry are away to Laois from 3 in Tier 2 of the Leinster Minor Hurling Championship.
